Although Met Office have forecast a heatwave throughout most of the UK, Wales is expected to cool down towards the end of the week.

Strong sunshine is expected throughout Wales today, which may spark some showers, but it should be mostly dry, with a maximum temperature of 31 degrees Celsius.

This evening will be warm and humid with a minimum temperature of 16 degrees Celsius. A few showers may affect south east Wales later in the night.

Tomorrow (July 26) should be a bit cooler for Wales, with a cloudier start to the day and maximum temperatures of 24 degrees Celsius.

Met Office has stated there is the possibility of showers developing during the day, but nothing severe.

The weekend is forecast to be cooler throughout Wales although there is “plenty of sunshine” predicted.

Wales will be mainly dry during the weekend, with the weather turning cloudier from the south on Monday.

Newport, Torfaen and Monmouthshire will be somewhat cloudy on Saturday, with maximum temperatures of 22 degrees Celsius.

This cloud is predicted to continue into the early hours of Sunday, but it should be sunny by late morning, with maximum temperatures of 21 degrees Celsius.

Caerphilly is predicted to vary slightly, reaching maximum temperatures of 21 degrees Celsius on Saturday and 22 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

Blaenau Gwent will be slightly cooler, with maximum temperatures of 19 degrees Celsius on Saturday and 18 degrees Celsius on Sunday.