Part of a road has been closed due to a fallen tree.

Caerleon Road has been shut, from the One Stop Shop just ahead of St Julian's pub, due to a tree obstructing the road.

Gwent Police are at the scene and have said: "We were called to a report of a fallen tree on Caerleon Road, Newport at approximately 5.20am this morning.

"Caerleon Road remains closed between New Road and Beaufort Road, while tree surgeons work to remove it. There no reports of any injuries.

"Officers are assisting with traffic management while the closure remains in place."

Newport Bus have stated that their 27, 28, 29b and 60 services will be diverted via Hove Avenue, Christchurch and Bellmont Hill inbound and outbound.

Those travelling by car are advised to find alternate routes and bus users should be aware that buses may face delays.

*Customer notice* Caerleon road has closed from the One stop shop due to a Police incident our 27,28, 29b and 60 services will be diverted via Hove avenue, Christchurch and Belmont hill inbound and outbound until further notice — Newport Bus (@NewportBus) July 25, 2019

Newport City Council have also confirmed that they're aware of the incident and working to resolve the issue.

We are currently dealing with a fallen tree on Caerleon Road near the St Julian's pub. The road is closed while we deal with it. Apologies for any inconvenience. — Newport City Council (@NewportCouncil) July 25, 2019

No news yet on when the road will be re-opened - we will keep you updated.