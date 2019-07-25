HISTORICAL sites around Gwent will be brought alive this summer by Welsh heritage organisation Cadw, through its new Kid’s History Festival, which runs throughout August.

The festival kicks off in Caerphilly on August 1 and 2 with an official launch party, and will then be extended to other locations in Torfaen, Newport, Monmouthshire, and Caerphilly county borough.

Lord Elis-Thomas, Wales’ deputy minister for culture, said: “After many months of planning and preparation, I am delighted to reveal the plans for Cadw’s first ever Kids’ History Festival — which has been designed to capture the imaginations of 4-16 year-old historians and provide opportunities for children to learn new skills at Wales’s historic sites.

“We are always looking at new ways of engaging young people in Welsh history and the month-long Kids’ History Festival has been designed to do just that — with a mix of fun, unusual but most importantly, educational activities on offer for families to enjoy during the school summer holidays.”

(One of the medieval activities)

At the festival launch next week, there will be a huge range of activities for families to enjoy, including medieval character sketching lessons, Lego castle building workshops, a Medieval games emporium, Medieval entertainment from Fiery Jack the Jester, sword school, face-painting, and musical performances.

(Fiery Jack the Jester)

Visitors can also take part in regular interactive story-telling sessions with children’s author Mike Church, and listen to an inspirational talk about women in Welsh history with Cadw Archaeologist Erin Lloyd Jones — at 1pm inside the Castle’s Great Hall.

(More of the medieval activities!)

All activities will be on offer for the duration of the Caerphilly Castle event — with the exception of the Lego workshops which will be available on a first-come-first-served basis.

Two sessions will take place each day, with the first 11am-12.30pm and the second 2pm-3.30pm.

The festival will then launch at other Cadw sites in Gwent.

Blaenavon Ironworks will be transported back to the 1940s on August 3-4. Heart-stopping weaponry displays, jaw-dropping battle re-enactments and musical performances will offer visitors a real insight into the life of those who experienced this troublesome time.

Plus, stories of life on the home front will be told throughout the day by the fireside's of Stack Square, while a mobile military hospital, radio room and a selection of wartime military vehicles will be present on site for visitors to discover and explore.

On August 8, a Roman sword Make and Take day will be held at Caerleon Roman Fortress and Baths. Visitors can join an armour craft workshop and make their very own battle sword — Roman style.

(Medieval fight performance)

At Chepstow Castle on August 3-4, Cadw will host a Medieval falconry weekend.

Visitors are invited to quiz the falconry experts and enjoy a series of impressive flying displays as these magnificent birds of prey take to the skies above the town’s 12th-century fortress.

On July 31 and each following Wednesday – August 7, 14, and 21 – Chepstow Castle hosts a series of Make and Take Workshops. There, young visitors can get creative and make their own crowns and dragons.

There will be majestic falconry displays at Tintern Abbey on August 10-11, with the birds soaring high above the monument’s arches.

Also at the abbey on August 17-18, re-enactment societies The Tudor Group and the Minstrels of the Forest will entertain visitors with music, singing, dance and interactive living history performances, as part of a Tudor Takeover of Tintern.

And on August 24, an immersive tour of the abbey with Brother Thomas the Cellarer will teach visitors about the monks’ rituals and responsibilities, as well as plenty of the abbey’s secrets.

At Raglan Castle, young visitors can watch spectacular flying displays as falconry experts show off their birds of prey.

(Falconry display)

Castell Coch, near Caerphilly, welcomes visitors on August 6 for a day of Victorian games and craft activities.

(Medieval archery display)

Games will include skittles, spinning tops and skipping ropes, while craft activities will include creating paper chains and Victorian spinning objects such as thaumatropes and whirligigs.

Plus, event goers can enjoy listening to Lady Bute telling Aesop’s fables in the adorned drawing room.

And at Caerphilly Castle on August 10-11, a Medieval Weekend will transport young visitors back to the Middle Ages, courtesy of re-enactment group Bowlore.

From have-a-go archery and armoury demonstrations to sword school and heart-stopping weaponry and living history performances, this jam-packed event will offer fun for all the family.

Normal site admission fees apply for these events. For information about prices and event times, visit www.cadw.gov.wales