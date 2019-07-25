TWO new councillors have been elected to Blaenavon Town Council following a by-election last week.

Alan Parry and Liam Cowles, both representing the Labour party, were elected to represent the Blaenavon East ward after Thursday’s by-election.

At 26-years-old, Mr Cowles, is thought to be the youngest ever Blaenavon town councillor.

This means a whole range of ages are being represented in the town, as he will join councillor Phyllis Roberts, who was thought to be the oldest mayor in the UK when she held the position two years ago, and now, at 95, is one of the oldest councillors in Britain.

(Newly elected Liam Cowles is thought to be the youngest ever Blaenavon town councillor at 26, and will join Phyllis Roberts, one of the oldest councillors in the UK at 95, on the council. Picture: Blaenavon Town Council)

Cllr Cowles is a County Court advocate, representing clients in civil law disputes in courts in South Wales.

He has lived in Blaenavon all his life and is currently the secretary of Forgeside RFC and a member of both the social and rugby committees.

Following his election, he said: “The main thing from my point of view is the town council is crying out for someone younger and for more diversity.

“I wanted to give young people in Blaenavon a voice from someone like them.

“I also wanted to do more locally for the people who are my neighbours.

“The main thing that came up when I was talking to voters was antisocial behaviour. We can provide a link between residents and Gwent Police so hopefully they can act upon residents’ concerns.”

(New Blaenavon Town councillors Alan Parry and Liam Cowles take their seats at their first Town Council meeting. Picture: Blaenavon Town Council.)

Cllr Parry was also born in Blaenavon and has lived in the town all his life. He was forge foreman at Doncasters Blaenavon, and also ran a photography studio in King Street for many years.

He is a founder member of Blaenavon Camera Club in 2012, which he is still chairman of today, and is a former committee member of Forgeside RFC and Blaenavon Constitutional Club, where he was chairman for five years.

Over the years, he has raised over £40,000 for charities including Nevill Hall Hospital, Velindre Hospital, Ty-Hafan and the Stroke Unit at Panteg Hospital.

He said: “I’ve been thinking about doing it for a long time. I like Blaenavon and I enjoy doing things for the town.

“I've had experience working as part of committees with Forgeside RFC, Blaenavon Constitutional Club and Blaenavon Camera Club and I will do my best for the people of Blaenavon and want to help make it better.”