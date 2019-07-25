IN A WEEK of resignations and cabinet reshuffles, Boris Johnson has chosen to keep Alun Cairns as secretary of state for Wales in his new look government.

Mr Cairns has held the position since being appointed in March 2016, and is the only minister to have served under three Conservative Prime Ministers - David Cameron, Theresa May and Boris Johnson - in the same role.

The Vale of Glamorgan MP was vocal in his support for Johnson during his leadership contest which saw him defeat Jeremy Hunt in the race for Number 10.

His reappointment comes as the new prime minister has made sweeping changes to the government, as more than half of Theresa May's old cabinet quit or were sacked.

Leading Brexiteers have been given key roles in the new regime, with Sajid Javid named as chancellor, Dominic Raab appointed as foreign secretary and Jacob Rees-Mogg was appointed as leader of the House of Commons.

On his reappointment as secretary of state for Wales, Mr Cairns said: “During my time in this role, I have ensured Wales’ voice is heard in our negotiations to leave the EU, making sure Wales has new powers and responsibilities as a result.

"In recent years some of the department’s greatest achievements have included delivering two landmark Wales Acts, agreeing a fiscal framework which guarantees fair funding for Wales for the long term and abolishing tolls on the Severn Crossings to build a stronger union.

“I look forward to enjoying a positive working relationship with the new Prime Minister, representing Welsh interests around the Cabinet table. Together we will prioritise strengthening the Welsh economy to ensure that jobs and prosperity are felt in all corners of the country.”