Has your business entered the 2019 South Wales Argus Business Awards?

Entries for the awards, which are being held for the second year running in association with Newport Now Business Improvement District, are now open and we've made it as easy as possible for you to enter.

New for this year are some new categories including Hospitality Business of the Year, Digital Tech Business of the Year and Best Place to Work.

There is also a new website dedicated to the awards with all the details for each of the 17 categories and how to enter online at www.southwalesargus.co.uk/businessawards.

The awards were launched last month at an event at Newport Market, which was attended by sponsors and guests.

A number of new sponsors have stepped up this year to take a category.

These include power firm Johnson and Phillips, Admiral Group, RDP Law and Cintec International, which last year took home the prize for Innovative Business of the Year.

NatWest has also come on board and is sponsoring the guest speaker at the awards ceremony, which will be held on November 14 at the Newport Centre.

South Wales Argus business editor Jo Barnes said: "We are delighted that entries are now open for the 2019 business awards and we can't wait to see the entries.

"Last year's inaugural awards were a huge success and we were very pleased with the amount of businesses, both large and small, from across our region which entered.

"It is amazing to see the different businesses we have in south east Wales and we are keen to blow the trumpet for the business sector in the area."

Jo Barnes said: "We couldn't run the awards without the support of our sponsors and we are pleased that most the of the categories have already been snapped up for this year's awards."

Sponsors also include Western Power Distribution, Icon Creative Design, Baldwins, Kymin, Newport City Council, Monmouthshire Building Society, Friars Walk and the Kingsway Centre.

The other categories are: Business of the Year; Innovative Business of the Year; Environmental Business of the Year; Young Entrepreneur of the Year; Lifetime Achievement; Family Business of the Year; Large Business of the Year; Small Business of the Year; Start Up Business of the Year; Contribution to the Community; Customer Service; Training and Enterprise Business of the Year; Best BID Independent Business of the Year; and Best BID National Business of the Year.

Anyone interested in sponsoring a category, the programme, drinks reception or table centres should contact Matthew Wall on 01633 777117.

Entries close on Friday, September 13, 2019 with the awards ceremony taking place at the Newport Centre on Thursday, November 14, 2019.