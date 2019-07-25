CONCERNS have been raised about bullying in Newport secondary schools after 121 incidents were referred to Gwent Police over two years.

Figures from a Freedom of Information request reveal that 58 referrals related to violence, bullying, intimidation, assault and battery.

Questions have now been asked about the robustness of anti-bullying policies, though the council says it has “full confidence” in what schools have in place.

MORE NEWS:

Gwent Police provided the following breakdown of the number of complaints, and which complaints related to above offences (in brackets):

Llanwern High School – 20 (9)

St Joseph RC High School – 17 (5)

Bassaleg Comprehensive School – 16 (9)

Newport High School – 16 (10)

St Julian’s Comprehensive School – 15 (8)

John Frost High School – 14 (6)

Caerleon Comprehensive School – 12 (7)

Ysgol Gyfun Gwent Is Coed – 6 (3)

Lliswerry High School – 5 (1)

Cllr Joan Watkins noted a “big” difference between the number of incidents between schools, namely the 17 at St Joseph’s RC High School and the five at Lliswerry High School.

Speaking at full council on Tuesday, the Conservative councillor asked: “Is the cabinet member confident that all schools have robust anti-bullying protocols in place, and are they regularly checked by the authority and not just left to individual schools and governing bodies?”

In response, the cabinet member for education Cllr Gail Giles said all Newport schools had anti-bullying policies that were readily available online.

Every incident is recorded by the school and reported to the council every month, with an attendance and wellbeing forum also on hand to investigate any issues.

Cllr Giles told councillors that the education watchdog Estyn had noted several areas of good practice in city schools relating to anti-bullying, including St Joseph’s RC High School.

“At St Joseph’s, Estyn said there were robust systems for dealing effectively with the very few instances of bullying or harassment,” said Cllr Giles.

Behaviour at St Julian’s Primary School has also improved over time, said Cllr Giles, after pupils designed anti-bullying posters.

Pupils at Malpas Park Primary School were also given a voice and helped update the school’s approach to bullying, with Cllr Giles adding: “This is young people influencing policy.”

The meeting also heard that several city schools engaged in activities aligned with Anti-Bullying Week, with youngsters also trained as anti-bullying ambassadors.

But Cllr Giles admitted that there was an “increasing pressure” on school leaders and staff to support the growing numbers of pupils who experience physical and mental health challenges.

The Labour councillor said: “In conclusion, I am fully confident that all schools have robust anti bullying protocols in place which re appropriately checked by the authority to support individual schools and governing bodies.”