A PEDESTRIAN has died after suffering serious injuries in a collision with a car on Monday.

The male pedestrian had been taken to hospital following the crash, but later died of his injuries.

A Gwent Police spokesman said: "At approximately 00.05am on Monday, July 22, we were called to the scene of a serious road traffic collision on the A467 near Nantyglo between a car and a pedestrian.

"The male pedestrian received critical injuries and was taken to hospital but has since sadly passed away. His family are being supported by officers at this time.

"The police investigation is ongoing and we are continuing to appeal for information that could help our enquiries into this incident.

"If anyone saw the collision take place, please could you call 101 quoting Log 6 22/6/19. Alternatively, you can send a direct message with information via our Gwent Police Facebook and Twitter social media pages.

"We’d particularly be interested in hearing from anyone who may have dashcam footage of travelling along the A467 near Nantyglo around the time of the incident."