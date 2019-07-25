NEWPORT County AFC have signed striker Tristan Abrahams on a two-year deal, subject to international clearance.

The 20-year-old is a free agent after being released by Premier League new boys Norwich City this summer and he could make his first County appearance in Saturday’s friendly at Hungerford Town.

But he’s already played at Rodney Parade.

Abrahams began his career at Leyton Orient and, after a loan spell at Cambridge City in the Southern League, he made his Football League debut as the O’s beat Graham Westley’s Exiles 4-0 in March 2017.

He went on to make a further eight appearances for Orient in the 2016/17 campaign, scoring twice against Luton Town and also the winner against Hartlepool United – a goal that ultimately meant so much to the Exiles as they completed the Great Escape.

His performances in those few months led to Norwich, then in the Championship, paying a reported six-figure sum for his services.

More recently, Abrahams has built up a wealth of further experience in League Two having appeared for both Exeter City and Yeovil Town on loan last season.

The left-footed forward scored five times in 38 appearances across both spells and now joins County in a permanent deal.

Manager Michael Flynn said: "I feel that Tristan is going to be a very good signing for the football club.

“He is someone I have kept an eye on since the day Leyton Orient beat us 4-0.

“He has undoubted talent because he got his move to Norwich City and I know that he's eager to get to that level again.

“He will add invaluable competition for places in the attacking department – he's big, strong, left-footed and quick."

Abrahams added: "I'm absolutely buzzing to sign for the club and be back in the Football League again, hopefully playing regular games.

“To sign for a club like Newport is a big thing for me, the club will always hold a special place in my heart being the place I made my professional debut. It's really good to be here.

"Just meeting the manager, he's definitely someone who I want to work hard for and I can't wait to get going with him.

"I'd probably say I'm quite physical, powerful and I'd like to say I can finish,” he added.

“A big thing for me is just playing some professional games, I enjoyed playing in League Two last year and I know I'm good enough to play here. Hopefully I can showcase to the fans what I can do this season."

