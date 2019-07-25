A HOLIDAY rental search engine has named Newport as the top city in the UK for wheelchair-accessible accommodation.

HomeToGo’s data reveals that the availability of accessible accommodation varies hugely between different destinations.

The company has identified the 19 UK cities with the highest percentage of accessible holiday rentals – and Newport is the clear winner.

The study identified 21.79 per cent of holidays in Newport as wheelchair accessible – putting us way ahead of second-place Durham, which scored 16.33 per cent.

In comparison, just 4.76 per cent of holiday rentals in London are accessible.

In general, smaller cities offer travellers more accessible accommodation, the study says. Of the top 19, only Birmingham, Leeds and Newcastle have more than 250,000 inhabitants.

St David’s, the UK’s smallest city, is the other Welsh destination to make the top list.

Director of Inbound Marketing, Michael Lee said: “It’s surprising to see how much variation there is between different cities when it comes to accessible accommodation.

“We are happy to highlight destinations like Newport which are paving the way for accessible holidays, and we hope this research will inspire more people to visit.”

