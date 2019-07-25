THE people of Wales have chosen ‘vegan Margherita pizza’ as the flavoured doughnut they would most like to try.

In celebration of Just Eat’s upcoming Food Fest: Taste Adventure, the takeaway app surveyed the nation to find out which artisan takeaway-flavoured doughnuts they would most like to try.

The results for Wales showed that:

More than 35 per cent of people in Wales said they would buy a dish simply because it would good on social media.

More than 57 per cent of people in Wales said they would like to try an Italian Vegan Doughnut. This flavour came above a Mexican Vegan Holy Moly Doughnut, Indian Curry-Nut Doughnut, American Burger Doughnut and Vegan Chip Butty Doughnut.

45 per cent of people in Wales said they would like to try a takeaway flavoured doughnut instead of a jam/custard doughnut.

The flavour topped the list of savoury takeaway options such as vegan sausage roll, avocado rich Mexican guacamole, Smokey American cheeseburger, and Indian Masala.

The winning takeaway doughnut flavour, vegan Margherita pizza, is filled with sweet tomato sauce and encased in a flat savoury doughnut – topped with vegan mozzarella and fresh basil.

Just Eat is working with restaurant partner Dum Dum’s Donutterie to produce the tantalising savoury doughnut.

For more information on Just Eat Food Fest: Taste Adventure visit