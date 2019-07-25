THE first ministers of Wales and Scotland have jointly written to newly-elected prime minister Boris Johnson asking him to immediately rule out a no-deal Brexit.

In their letter Mark Drakeford and Nicola Sturgeon set out four steps they believe the new prime minister should adopt.

They include:

A commitment for the devolved administrations to be fully involved in international negotiations which impact on devolved competences.

The UK Government should ensure Wales and Scotland will be no worse off when the UK leaves the EU.

The Immigration White Paper should be replaced by proposals which reflect the needs of the economy of the whole of the UK.

The need for the on-going Inter-governmental Relations Review to put in place more robust machinery for working together on the basis of greater equality.

They have also called for the UK Government to prepare for a second EU referendum.

In the joint letter, they said: “We are concerned that you have not ruled out leaving the European Union without a deal on October 31.

“While we will continue to do everything we can to ensure we are as prepared as possible for this eventuality, there should be no doubt that the consequences would be catastrophic for all parts of the UK.

“It would be unconscionable for a UK Government to contemplate a chaotic no deal exit and we urge you to reject this possibility clearly and unambiguously as soon as possible.

“We are also clear the decision about EU exit must now be put back to the people. It is the policy of both governments that the UK Parliament should legislate for a further referendum. If such a referendum is held we will argue strongly that the UK should remain in the EU.”

They added: “While the prospect of a no-deal exit exists – despite the differences between our governments – there must be strong and constructive joint planning and action to mitigate the effects so far as possible.

“This must be done in a way that fully respects devolution. And in any next phase of the EU exit process, the meaningful involvement of all the UK’s governments in the decisions that affect them is crucial.

“This will require a significant shift in the culture and approach to intergovernmental relations we have experienced over the past three years to ensure proper respect is given to devolved interests and institutions.”

Mr Johnson has pledged to leave the European Union on October 31 - with or without a deal.