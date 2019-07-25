TODAY is the second hottest day ever recorded for the country.

As the country continues to bask in a heatwave, parts of Britain have seen temperatures soar to 36.9°C, while the temperature in Gwent has stayed between 30°C to 31°C.

The new record temperature for this month was set at Heathrow Airport after temperatures reached 36.9°C. The previous record was 36.7°C.

This week m

The stark warning was made after hospitals in Gwent recorded 662 people attending A&E units in Gwent on Monday, July 15 - the highest level for five years.

Director of Public Health, Susan Aitken, believes the high number was in part due to patients being affected by the hot weather and urged everyone to check their hydration levels by looking at the colour of their urine.

"We think the large number is associated with the hot weather in part," said Ms Aitken.

"The average number per day for A&Es is roughly 440 patients.

"This applies to everyone.

"The hot weather is here and we want to emphasis the importance of keeping well hydrated.

"Being dehydrated can cause accidents. Dehydration - especially in older people - can cause confusion which leads to falls or other accidents."