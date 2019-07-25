WAYNE David, MP for Caerphilly, has launched a campaign to make people aware of some of the most common scams.

In Bargoed Citizens Advice, Wayne David met Simon Ellington, chief officer of Citizens Advice Caerphilly, Blaenau Gwent and discussed how people are being targeted by scams or fraud.

Citizens Advice has found 61 per cent of people across the UK have been targeted by scammers in the last two years. Of these, nearly 40 per cent have been targeted five or more times.

Furthermore, almost half of the people surveyed by Citizens Advice had taken no action to protect themselves against scams.

“Scammers are using a wide variety of ploys to con people," said Mr David.

“It is important that people are vigilant at all times.

"All too often I have constituents, particularly elderly people, who have been deceived by unscrupulous individuals and have parted with quite large sums of money.

“I urge people always to ask detailed questions and to bear in mind the saying that: if it’s too good to be true, then it probably isn’t true.”

