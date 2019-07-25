THE sound of cheering and beating of drums filled the city centre yesterday for the opening ceremony of the Westfield Health British Transplant Games.

More than 1,600 people poured in to watch roughly 60 sporting teams parade to the famous grounds at Rodney Parade, while Wynne Evans performed on stage.

Some of the teams included St Helier’s Adults, Team Anthony Nolan, Glasgow Adults, Berkshire Royal, Freeman (Heart and Lung) Adults and many more.

The last to enter the grounds was Team Wales, who were met with a long applause.

MORE NEWS:

Sophie Wilson, 11, is one of the youngest participants in the games.

She said: “I am looking forward to it.

“It will be fun.”

Among the crowd was Jane Hall, whose daughter is taking part in Team Wales.

She said: “It is such a beautiful day for a wonderful event.

“And look at how many people are here.

“It is fantastic to see the stadium almost full.”

Some of those in attendance included Julie Morgan AM, leader of Newport City Council Cllr Debbie Wilcox, Mayor of Newport Cllr William Routley and many more.

The aim of the Games - organised on behalf of the charity Transplant Sport - is to raise awareness of the importance of organ donation.

The event - of which the Argus serves as an official media partner - will see various sporting competitions each day to Sunday, July 28.

It is the latest sporting event to be hosted by Newport and will be the first time that any Welsh city outside of Cardiff has hosted the British Transplant Games since it was established in 1978.

The games are open to any individual who has undergone transplant surgery.