A NINE-year-old girl was invited to visit the House of Commons after winning a competition for her poster highlighting the importance of gas safety.

Lily Jean is a pupil at St Illtyd’s Primary School in Llanhilleth and came first across the whole of Wales in Key Stage 2 for her gas safety poster.

The poster was designed as part of the Get Creative, Be Safe competition run by the Energy Networks Association.

Lily's poster warned of the dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning.

(Lily Jean, nine, with her winning carbon monoxide poster outside St Illtyd's Primary School)

St Illtyd’s Primary School teacher Rachel Speed said: “We entered the competition after Wales & West Utilities delivered a gas safety session to pupils.

“The competition was a fantastic exercise for us all – not only did the pupils enjoy taking part and putting their creative skills to use but they all learnt a lot about the serious dangers carbon monoxide presents and the steps to take to eliminate them.

“Lily’s poster entry was fantastic, and we are all very proud of her. Lily enjoyed going to the House of Commons and it was wonderful to celebrate all of the competition winners.”

Lily won £150 for herself and £300 for the school at the House of Commons event.

The annual competition was launched by TV and CBeebies presenter Rebecca Keatley and invites children aged between five and 11 to get involved. This also helps the children learn about ‘the silent killer’ and how to spot the signs.

Wales and West Utilities supports the competition and deliver safety talks in schools. Head of emergency service Clive Book, said: “Lily’s entry captured the attention of all judges and she has done a fantastic job in bringing to life a very serious issue.

(Danielle Thomas of Wales & West Utilities, Lily Jean and teacher Rachel Speed)

“The competition was a huge success this year and we hope that everyone taking part has been able to help spread the vital gas safety messages to their friends and loved ones.”

The symptoms of carbon monoxide are easily missed as they can be mistaken for flu, particularly in winter. You can’t see or taste carbon monoxide so it is hard to detect without a carbon monoxide detector.

Symptoms include severe headaches, a sore throat, dizziness, coughing, feeling sick, and a general lack of energy.