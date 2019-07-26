A GROUP of amateur radio operators have raised more than £600 for St David's Hospice to show their support for one of their members.

One member of the Cwmbran and District Amateur Radio Society (CADARS), who wished to remain anonymous, decided to make a £100 donation to the Hospice after starting treatment there.

When the rest of the group found out, they decided to match his donation by having a collection.

CADARS secretary Chris Hodgetts said: “The fundraising spiralled and we ended up donating £642 to St David’s Hospice Care.

“The member, who made the original donation of £100, wishes to remain anonymous but we know him as a wonderful person with a very caring and patient character.

“In his time with the club this particular member has taught or tutored quite a few people helping them to gain their foundation licence which is the first step towards getting their intermediate and ultimately their full full amateur radio licence.

“The amount collected by our members far exceeded our initial expectation. We were very pleased to be able to present £642 to St David’s Hospice Care which provides such tremendous care, free of charge, to people throughout our community either in their homes or at the hospices.”

Skye Lewis, of St David’s Hospice Care, collected the donation.

She said: “It was fun to meet the members of CADARS and to learn a little of what they do as an amateur radio society. The wonderful amount of money raised by CADARS is very welcome and will be put to good use at St David’s Hospice Care by helping us provide our care across our community.”