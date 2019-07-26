ELECTRIFICATION works on the south Wales main line will cause disruptions for some passengers travelling from Newport this weekend, Network Rail has announced.

On Saturday, July 27, and Sunday, July 28, buses will replace trains between Bristol Parkway and Cardiff Central stations as engineers continue to install overhead line equipment.

Passengers travelling from Newport have been advised to plan ahead.

This comes as hot weather could case further disruption on the rails. Heat can cause rail tracks to buckle, so trains are often restricted to low speeds during particularly hot weather.

A journey from Newport Railway Station to Cardiff Central on the replacement bus service will take an estimated 30-40 minutes, according to the National Rail Enquiries website, while a replacement bus journey from Newport to Bristol Parkway will take between 40 and 73 minutes.

Network Rail’s Bill Kelly called the electrification works “a significant milestone as we continue to deliver the biggest upgrade to the Great Western mainline since it was built more than 175 years ago”.

He added: “We would like to thank passengers and our line-side neighbours for bearing with us as we continue to deliver this major upgrade project.”

The installations this weekend will be followed by further work over the coming months.

Bus services will replace trains between Bristol Parkway and Cardiff Central on the following dates:

Sunday, August 25, until 2pm, when coaches will replace trains between Bristol Parkway and Newport instead

Sunday, September 8, until 2pm

The weekend of September 14-15

Sunday, September 22, until 2pm

Sunday, September 29, until 2pm

Sunday, October 13, until 2pm

Sunday, October 20, until 2pm

Colin Lea, of Transport for Wales, said the work would mean journeys would be faster from the end of this year.

“While the work reaches its final phases, there will be some disruption affecting our customers connecting between South Wales and Bristol," he said.

“We are working closely with Network Rail and GWR to keep this to a minimum, but those travelling on the affected dates should check before travelling and stay fully informed about any planned changes.”