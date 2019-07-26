CALLS for a public meeting to discuss problems affecting Newport city centre are being ignored by the council, according to campaigners.

Newport City Council has been accused of refusing to work with others to address issues of anti-social behaviour, as requested by a petition signed by more than 2,000 people.

Several concerned residents were told work is being done with partner organisations to improve the economic, social, environmental and cultural wellbeing of the city.

But Conservative councillor Ray Mogford criticised the council’s stance and urged Cllr Jane Mudd, cabinet member for regeneration and housing, to change tack.

Cllr Mogford said: “Since this petition was submitted the council have refused to accept its requests in terms of a cross-party solution.

“Does the cabinet member feel this a slap in the face for all those who signed the petition, and will she relook at this petition and acknowledge the concerns raised within it?”

Cllr Mudd was also asked if she would meet with Christine Davies, a Newport resident who started the petition, and city centre businesses.

But the Labour councillor said that One Newport, the public services board representing the council, Gwent Police and other authorities, had already refused the public meeting.

The meeting heard that council chief executive Will Godfrey had offered to meet Mrs Davies, and that the offer “remains open”.

Cllr Mudd said: “One Newport is where local, public and private sector organsiaitons work together to improve the economic, social, environmental and cultural wellbeing of the city.

“Safer Newport, a subgroup of One Newport, is the city’s community safety partnership and delivers on local community safety issues, problem solving and antisocial behaviour and serious orgfanisaton crime initiatives.”

Cllr Mudd continued by saying that One Newport’s performance, and cabinet member decisions, were scrutinised at cross-party scrutiny committee meetings open to the public.

She added: “It’s very pleasing to see regular attendees in the public gallery today.”

The response was described as ‘well-rehearsed’ by Cllr Mogford and ‘passive aggressive’ by Mrs Davies, who spoke to the Argus after the meeting.

“It was exactly what I had expected from an out of touch council,” said Mrs Davies.

“She noted the members in the public gallery were regular attendees. This was unnecessary and mocked our attendance at meetings.

“In light of the dismissive and patronising behaviour we witnessed as a group, our concerns were not addressed regarding the petition.”

While not aware that the scrutiny meetings were open to the public, Mrs Davies vowed to ‘pack all future meetings to standing room only if needed’

She added: “Over 3,000 people want answers, and we are not going away any time soon.”

Mrs Davies confirmed that a private meeting with the chief executive had been offered but stressed that the apolitical petition called for a public meeting.