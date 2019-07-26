A NUMBER of free, interactive cooking sessions are being put on in Pontypool Indoor Market next week to encourage families to cook using leftovers.

The sessions, hosted by Torfaen County Borough Council's waste and recycling team, will be held on Thursday, August 1, and Thursday, August 22, between 10.30am and 3pm.

The family cooking classes are an opportunity for parents and children to join the team in a fun-filled session of cooking and eating.

Attendees will learn top tips on reducing food waste by using up leftovers, and will take home some inspiring recipes.

Children must be 10 years or older and accompanied by an adult.

Participants in the session on Thursday, August 1, will learn how to create breakfast flapjacks from 10.30am until midday, and from 1pm until 3pm, fruit kebab skewers with chocolate.

On Thursday August 22, between 10.30am and midday the session will focus on making bacon and egg breakfast cups. The afternoon session, between 1pm and 3pm, will be on making bread pudding.

Spaces are limited so make sure you book your place quickly.

To book your place, call 01495 742757/01495 766239 or email Tracey March on tracey.marsh@torfaen.gov.uk.