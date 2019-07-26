WHILE Geraint Thomas carries Wales' hopes in the Tour de France, employees at a Newport restaurant are saddling up for another reason.

Staff at Bistrot Pierre, in Friars Walk in Newport, have organised a 12-hour exercise bike ride to take place alongside the Tour De France.

The challenge - dubbed Le Tour de Bistrot Pierre - will take place from 10am to 10pm on Saturday July 27, and will raise money for the Welsh charity Ty Hafan.

Organisers hope to raise at least £1,000 for the charity, which supports children with life-limiting conditions and their families.

This event is not restricted to the staff at Bistrot Pierre, with members of the community also getting involved - including instructors from Xercise4less Gym, in Spytty, who are loaning the bike and have let their members know about the event.

Le Tour de Bistrot Pierre will be outside Bistrot Pierre, weather permitting, or it will be in the front entrance of the restaurant.

Le Tour de Bistrot Pierre is supported by Friars Walk – you can follow the event on Saturday on social media with the hashtag #tyhafan

To show your support visit www.justgiving.com/owner-email/pleasesponsor/Bistrot-Pierre-Newport

Each year, Ty-Hafan supports more than 200 children and their families, including those in Newport and throughout Gwent.