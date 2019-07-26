EMERGENCY services are responding to a two vehicle crash between Cwmbran and Pontypool.

Police have confirmed that it happened at 8.20am this morning on Station Road in Sebastapol, close to the Panteg Parc estate.

(The damage to the car involved in the crash in Sebastapol, Pontypool. Credit: Matt Hawkins)

The accident is thought to have happened near to Goshen veterinary practice.

Pictures show a badly damaged silver car.

Gwent Police are currently at the scene.

A spokeswoman said: "At this early stage, injuries are not thought to be serious and both vehicles have been recovered.

"If anyone has information relating to this enquiry, please call 101 quoting Log 106 26/7/19 or send a direct message to our Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter social media pages."