A food festival of epic proportions returns to Caerphilly for its 22nd year soon.

The Big Cheese, one of the biggest annual events on the Caerphilly calendar, is taking over Caerphilly Castle this weekend.

Although stalls and food halls won’t be open until Saturday, The Big Cheese officially kicks off today (July 26) with the Big Cheese Race at 6pm, then a firework finale at 10pm.

(Last year at The Big Cheese. Picture: Mark Lewis)

The classic Big Cheese Race is a popular feature of festival, following a route around the largest castle in Wales.

This year, teams will run in a relay starting from the main event site.

Traditional cheese stretchers adorned with replica cheese truckles will be passed between team members as they run their lap.

The route will then lead through the castle gates, over the bridge to the rear entrance and then back to the main site.

There will be three race categories (seven-11 years old, 12-15 years old, and 16-plus) and each team must consist of four people.

All racers will get free funfair tickets for the weekend, with each winning team being awarded £50, a trophy, and leisure vouchers.

There will also be a separate prize given for ‘Best Fancy Dress’ in each category.

Visitors are welcome to watch and cheer on competitors.

Following this, guests can enjoy free entry to Caerphilly Castle for The Big Cheese from 10am to 9pm on Saturday and 10am to 8pm on Sunday.

This year the festival will boast a new layout, packed with street food vendors, three food halls, and live cookery demonstrations.

And it wouldn’t be The Big Cheese without the ever-popular cheese market, for all your dairy needs.

This year will also see the launch of a new live music lounge bar area, showcasing local talent and artists performing in various genres, meaning there’s something for everyone.

There’s also plenty of other fun to be had with re-enactment displays and battles brought to life in the historic grounds of the castle.

And there will be a traditional funfair, animal encounters, crafts, educational experiences and much more, making it a great day out for the whole family.

Entry to The Big Cheese festival is free and the usual admission costs to Caerphilly Castle do not apply.

For those travelling to the festival via bus Castle Court Bandstand is directly outside the castle.

For those using the train, be aware that Caerphilly railway station is approximately 15 minutes away from Caerphilly Castle on foot.

There are also various car parks near the site, although with tens of thousands attending each year, using public transport or carpooling may be more convenient.

The closest car park, Twyn Road, is a six-minute walk from the castle and has 58 spaces available.

Open from 8am to 6pm from Monday to Saturday, Twyn Road car park is 60p for one hour, £1.20 for two hours, £1.80 for three hours, £3.50 for four hours. Alternatively, a daytime pass is £6.

For details of alternative car parks and prices visit

To find out more about The Big Cheese call 029 2088 0011, e-mail events@caerphilly.gov.uk or visit bigcheesecaerphilly.co.uk