TRAINING is already well under way for this year's summer play schemes, with 300 young people from across Gwent set to take part.

This week, 140 paid staff members and 160 volunteers have been taking part in training sessions to ensure they are fully equipped with the skills to engage and support children and young people across Torfaen and neighbouring authorities ahead of a busy summer period.

The training consists of 45 modules containing topics such as first aid, child protection, epilepsy awareness, disability awareness, manual handling, among others.

The volunteers not only work throughout the summer, but also offer their time throughout the year to support children to have play opportunities at after-school sessions and during weekends.

Over the course of last year, play workers volunteered more than 40,000 hours of their time to assist the running of play schemes.

This summer, 160 children with disabilities will be supported at the play sessions in Torfaen.

(Play workers training ahead of the summer play schemes. Picture: Torfaen Play Service.)

Play Service manager Julian Davenne said: "Without the support of all the volunteers, none of this would be possible. We are so proud of them all and the fact that they come back year after year to give up their time.

"I would like to say a big thank you to all the volunteers that are taking part in play schemes this year."

(Play workers Jude Sweeting, Tayla Hinwood, Lee Bartlett, and Cara Davies. Picture: Torfaen Play Service.)

Cara Davies, 18, has volunteered with the Play Service for the last two summers.

She said: "I have really enjoyed being a part of Torfaen Play these past years. It is really fun and gives me a lot of experience for my CV.

"Everyone is really helpful and the team give me the confidence to work with children. I can't wait to see what this summer brings."

(Play workers Ellis Winter, Carys-Ann Groves, and Taylor Rees. Picture: Torfaen Play Service.)

Volunteer Taylor Rees, 16, is returning for a second year.

She said: "I can gain valuable experience whilst working with Torfaen Play this summer as I aspire to work with children in the future.

"I volunteered last summer with Torfaen Play and I really enjoyed my experience. I believe I will be able to develop my leadership and other skills further."

(Play worker Silvanna Williams. Picture: Torfaen Play Service.)

Silvanna Williams, 16, is also returning for a second summer of volunteering.

She said: "I really enjoyed my experience and it gave me the confidence to volunteer this year.

"I want to work with children in the future and this is a great stepping stone. Working with Torfaen Play helps me in many areas such as team building skills, dealing with challenging behaviour and everyday life skills."