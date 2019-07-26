DOZENS of pub and club staff in Newport have been supplied with life-saving kits for the treatment of acid attacks and blood loss.

More than 33 licensees, bar staff and door personnel have been trained to use the kits should such an incident occur.

The kits, which are fully funded by Gwent Police, contain personal protective equipment and various items to allow immediate treatment of burns including bottles of water, bandages, chemical gloves, face masks and safety goggles.

MORE NEWS:

Similar kits have already been handed out to pubs and clubs in Blaenau Gwent, Torfaen, and Caerphilly county borough.

Newport Central inspector Nigel Lewis said, “We’re really pleased to see the city centre pubs and clubs have all come on board and received training on how to use these kits.

"We hope that these kits will never need to be used, but it’s reassuring to know that there are plenty of people who can help should the worst happen.”