WITH the school summer holidays under way and temperatures soaring, Welsh Water has issued a warning on the dangers of swimming in reservoirs.

Every year, a small number of people attempt to swim in reservoirs across Wales, putting their lives, and the lives of others, at risk.

Dangers from swimming in reservoirs can include:

Hidden machinery underneath the water, which can sometimes operate without obvious warning

Very cold and deep water that can cause even strong swimmers to find themselves in difficulty

A lack of phone reception due to most reservoirs being in remote locations, so the chance of rescue is greatly reduced

Welsh Water’s chief operating officer Peter Perry said: “Reservoirs might seem like a great place to cool off, but they are full of hidden dangers.

“Hidden machinery, strong currents and freezing temperatures can pull even the strongest swimmers under the water.

“We know the weather is particularly warm at the moment and people are tempted to go for a swim – but I cannot emphasise enough that people are not only putting their own lives at risk, but also the lives of people who may try and help if they get into difficulty in a reservoir.”