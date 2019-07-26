A LORRY has overturned near the M4 and Junction 28.
There is currently serious congestion near the area and drivers are being advised to avoid and take a different route if possible.
Emergency services are currently at the scene, and there have been no injuries sustained from the accident.
Gwent Police and fire services are in attendance.
Both services have been contacted for a comment.