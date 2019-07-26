A NURSE on trial for killing a man in a head-on road crash after allegedly taking a large amount of a powerful painkillers told a jury she has no idea why she had traces of the drug in her blood possibly twice above “therapeutic levels”.

The prosecution claims Cerys Price caused the death of 65-year-old Robert Dean, from Cwmcarn, after having a “toxic level” of Tramadol in her system.

The 28-year-old, from Nantyglo, told Cardiff Crown Court she has no memory of the fatal collision which happened on the A467 between Rogerstone and the Bassaleg roundabout in Newport on July 15, 2016.

Prosecutor Timothy Evans said Price was taking Tramadol “illicitly” and this provoked a seizure which caused her to veer onto the wrong side of the road at the wheel of her Isuzu pick-up and into the path of Mr Dean in his Vauxhall Astra. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

In her defence, Price who worked at Merthyr Tydfil’s Prince Charles Hospital as a staff nurse, told the jury she miscarried in December 2015 while on duty at the intensive care unit.

She said she was “distraught” after losing the baby and suffered gynaecological problems and “horrific” pain at times as a consequence.

Price claimed her GP was disinterested in her plight and she began to take Tramadol whilst on holiday in Mexico in June 2016 where the drug can be bought over the counter at pharmacies.

It is a controlled drug in the UK which can only be obtained by prescription.

The prosecution put it to Price she became addicted to the opiate and that was why she had such a high dose in her blood.

She denied this and said she had only taken one tablet the day before the collision.

Police found a tub of the Mexican Tramadol in the boot of the Isuzu.

Defence barrister John Dye asked Price: “You had a seizure that day and hadn’t had a seizure before, you had Tramadol in your blood above therapeutic levels, do you accept that?”

She replied: “Yes.”

“Do you accept that the Tramadol impaired your driving?”

“No. I would never have been in my father’s jeep that day if I had any concerns about my health.”

Cross-examining Price, Mr Evans told her she had been “caught out by science”.

He said: “I put the prosecution case to you that on what the forensic toxicologist was able to tell the jury that you’d only take one cannot be true?”

“From my blood results it doesn’t add up,” Price admitted.

Mr Evans added: “Is there any other explanation that you had taken higher than the therapeutic level?”

Price replied: “No, I couldn’t give a reason as to why my blood level is that high.”

Mr Evans asked her: “Have you been caught out by science?”

Price answered: “No.”

She told the court she has no recollection of the crash.

Price said: “There’s a gap in my life that I’ve got that I’ve no memory of. That gap, in that instant, a gentleman has died from my driving.”

She added: “I still struggle with it every day. I think of Mr Dean and his family every day.”

Price, of Limestone Road East, Nantyglo, denies causing death by dangerous driving.

She also denies causing serious injury to her then boyfriend, Jack Tinklin, by dangerous driving.

He was a passenger in her vehicle on the day the couple had intended taking a camping holiday to the Gower.

Proceeding.