THE family of a young mother who collapsed while putting her three children in the car and later died from an underlying heart condition have spoken for the first time of the tragedy.

Georgia Shephard was just 20 when she died suddenly last month.

The mother-of-three, who lived in Northville, Cwmbran had previously been diagnosed with a heart condition - Mitral Valve Regurgitation – during her first pregnancy four years ago, but was told at the time that there was no “significant risk” to her health.

Mitral regurgitation is where some blood flows the wrong way in the heart because the mitral valve doesn't close properly—and the condition can lead to heart failure.

Sister Alexandra Griffiths, who lives in Coed Eva, said that Mrs Shephard had been awaiting an MRI appointment at Bristol before she died.

(The last photograph of Georgia Shephard and Alexandra Griffiths together.)

“We all knew about the heart condition, but we were told there was nothing serious to worry about,” she said.

“They did say that when Georgia got older, she may need stents put in.

“She went to hospital for a routine appointment to see what the latest was. They couldn’t get the camera down, so an MRI was booked for Bristol.”

But just weeks later, Mrs Shephard collapsed while putting her children in the car.

She later died at the Royal Gwent Hospital.

(Georgia Shephard.)

Miss Griffiths said that there are “no words to describe” how the family is still feeling.

“She died because the condition caused her valve to fail,” she said.

“It all happened in front of the children and husband.

“We are devastated.

“There are no words for what happened, really. We had no idea it was coming. It has been horrific for us all.”

And now, the family have come together to raise money for Mrs Shephard’s widower and three children.

Miss Griffiths said: “We want to raise money for them because they are going through a hard time.

“We are hoping through the fundraiser that enough money will be raised for a new car for them. Georgia's husband needs a bigger car to take the children out in."

The fundraising event takes place this Sunday (28) at the Waterloo Pub, in Two Locks, where a range of activities will be taking place, including an auction, raffle and face painting.

It starts at 2pm and entry costs £3.