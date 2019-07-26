CONTROVERSIAL plans for a retirement complex with 18 apartments, a gym and a swimming pool have been resubmitted to Monmouthshire County Council after being withdrawn.

More than 80 people had objected to Ikaria Developments’ proposals to build on the site of an existing property, Greenfields, in Llanfoist.

Concerns had been raised about a lack of detail regarding the scheme, along with claims that it was contributing to a wider ‘overdevelopment’ of the village and could cause traffic issues.

Members of the public have been told to resubmit their responses to the development as their original presentations would not be carried over to the replacement application.

A letter to residents written by Llanfoist councillor Giles Howard says the first application was withdrawn in June shortly after a public meeting.

“It has now been resubmitted and so far as I can see the proposed development appears identical to the last one, albeit that the agent’s details have changed,” wrote Cllr Howard.

“I would urge you to have a look at the application as it would be of a significant site and in a very prominent location.”

As of July 26, a total of 22 objections had been lodged against the proposed development at the junction of Merthyr Road and Gypsy Lane.

The three-storey block would offer 17 two-bed apartments and one three-bedroom penthouse apartment, with a community garden and 20 parking spaces also included.

Aimed at people aged 55 and over who wish to remain active in their retirement, the developers say the gym and pool facilities would be complemented by nearby leisure activities at the Brecon Beacons National Park.

Along with the gym and pool, residents would also benefit from leisure activities at the nearby Brecon Beacons National Park such as boating, climbing and horse riding.

Ikaria Developments says the new scheme has been refined using feedback gained from a pre-application consultation with Llanfoist residents.

Changes include a green roof which is lower than first planned and aims to “soften” the appearance of the building within the local landscape.

A planning report says: “The community size of the proposal takes advantage of the already great facilities available in Llanfoist and beyond to Abergavenny and Brecon supporting local businesses.

“The immediate and wider contexts green infrastructure perfectly marries with the proposals aspirations to promote active living and well-being.

“The high-quality sustainable architecture proposed sets the standard for forward thinking developments in the area.”