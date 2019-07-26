PLACES like Cwmbran and Ebbw Vale should be transformed into so-called 'anchor towns' to stimulate economic growth in the Valleys region, a new report recommends.

The backbone of these towns would be the strong presence of institutions like health boards, schools, and local government offices; as well as major public services and local businesses, according to the new research published this week by thinktank The Bevan Foundation.

The foundation has called for the Welsh Government's Valleys Taskforce to go beyond its current efforts to address 'significant structural economic weaknesses' in the South Wales Valleys.

“Demands for economic justice and inclusive, equitable growth have gained momentum with good reason, Helen Cunningham of the Bevan Foundation said in a statement. "We advocate building on the valleys’ many strengths and focusing on long-term economic solutions.

"The taskforce needs an effective strategy for building economic resilience rather than a hotch-potch of small-scale actions."

MORE NEWS:

One of the thinktank’s key recommendations is the development of anchor towns in the Valleys.

The foundation defines these towns as having a substantial population within 15-20 minutes travel, being home to public bodies such as local authorities, further education colleges and health boards; and offering a range of services such as banks, post offices and shops.

Put together, the Bevan Foundation said, the buying power of public services and the spending power of the local population could transform Valleys towns.

The foundation said its anchor town scheme would go beyond the Valleys Taskforce's current strategy of developing several Valleys towns as economic 'hubs'.

Within that strategy, outlined in the Our Valleys Our Future report, Cwmbran and Ebbw Vale have been identified as 'hubs'. Other Valleys 'hubs' include Caerphilly/Ystrad Mynach, Neath, Pontypridd/Treforest, Merthyr Tydfil, and Northern Bridgend (Maesteg).

Ms Cunningham said: “The taskforce has already designated eight places as ‘hubs’ but they’re losing momentum. We think that ‘anchor towns’ should be the next step. They can help to counter the draw of Cardiff and harness the power of the local foundational economy.”

A Welsh Government spokesperson said ministers welcomed the Bevan Foundation’s report and would be considering its content in detail.

“The deputy minister with responsibility for the Valleys Taskforce recently set out the areas the taskforce would be prioritising over the coming eighteen months to deliver the most sustainable impact for valleys communities and maximise the potential of the £32m allocated to its work in 2019-20 and 2020-21," he said.

“Whilst the taskforce will continue to work to deliver all the actions included in Our Valleys, Our Future delivery plan, efforts will focus in particular on seven priority areas which includes the foundational economy and strategic hubs.

"We will be setting out over the coming months the details of what the taskforce is looking to deliver under each of these priorities.”