PARKING enforcement officers in Torfaen are now issuing fines to motorists who are parked illegally.

The council took over parking enforcement on July 1, but until now car owners who ignored parking regulations had only been issued with warning tickets.

However, officers are now formally issuing fines, known as Penalty Charge Notices (PCNs), to those who have been ignoring parking signs and lines, and issuing fines for environmental crimes such as littering.

Councillor Fiona Cross, executive member for the environment, said: “If you don’t want to receive a parking fine make sure you know The Highway Code. No laws have changed since the council took over civil parking enforcement but we appreciate it may take some people time to adjust to the changes.

“The officers in post are great. They all have years of experience of working with the public and are passionate about road safety and the environment.

“We hope the public give them a warm welcome, and help them keep Torfaen a safe and green place to live, work and visit.”

(Torfaen County Borough penalty charge notice on a car Llywelyn Road, Cwmbran. christinsleyphotography.co.uk)

If you have already been issued a fine there are a few ways you can pay.

You can pay online at swpg.co.uk, by post to SWPG, PO Box 112, Pontypridd, CF37 9EL, or by phone on 033 33 200 867.

Find out more about civil parking in Torfaen by visiting torfaen.gov.uk/cpe