A REPORT by British Retail Consortium has revealed that shoppers continue to turn away from UK high streets, as last month saw footfall plummet to its worst June figures for seven years.

Footfall across shopping areas fell by 2.9 per cent for the month, as the retail downturn accelerated from 0.9 decline in the same month last year.

The high street took the biggest hit, with visits sliding by 4.5 per cent compared to a 0.1 per cent increase in June 2018 which had benefitted from the men's FIFA World Cup and sunny weather.

Newport's Business Improvement District (BID) represents 541 business across the city.

BID manager Kevin Ward said that the footfall figures for June across the UK should not come as a surprise.

“In Newport, we saw a decline in visitors to the traditional city centre (excluding Friars Walk and Kingsway) of a little over 9 per cent compared to last June,” he added.

“But it must be remembered that last June saw fantastic weather and the football World Cup, both of which combined to set a high bar.”

He added that footfall from May to June this year in Newport high street increased by just over 24 per cent.

“The BID will continue to fund and promote events that bring more people into the city centre, as well as providing many other benefits of which our members can take advantage.

“We also continue to support proposals to reinvigorate the city centre via a new mix of retail, office space, hotels and residential accommodation; and to lobby our partners in the council and police when necessary on issues such as anti-social behaviour, rough sleeping and parking.”

Friars Walk centre director, Simon Pullen, said: “While June footfall was slightly down on last year, there are several reasons why – the biggest being the fact we experienced the wettest June on record across the UK last month and with Friars Walk being part open and part covered, it’s challenging for customers.

“Prior to that, however, the first half of 2019 has seen Friars Walk not only operate and perform in line with the UK average, but better than the average for the rest of Wales.

“The shopping centre is also boasting an improved year-on-year retail turnover in comparison to 2018.

“Looking forward, we have a busy, vibrant, summer schedule ahead at Friars Walk, with numerous events taking place including Big Splash, the launch of the British Transplant Games Donor Exhibition and our ‘Round the World’ event series.

“With that in mind, and the great weather set to continue, we are hoping for a bumper summer holiday.”

We asked Newport City Council if Commercial Street and High Street’s footfall figures reflect that in the report, and if they would like to comment on the figures, but they declined.

South Wales Argus reporter Brooke Boucher visited independent shops in the centre to speak to owners about their opinions on the report.

Tracy Stokes, owner of La Belle Femme, said: “I’ve been here five years and can say that it’s definitely gotten worse. Nothing will change.”

Shane Richard Jordan, owner of Sin City Comics, said: “June is just one of those months, it’s in between Easter and Summer – a ‘lol’ month.

“We are growing, we’ve recently moved about two months ago to a bigger store in the high street.

“I wouldn’t say June is the worst month at all, there’s been worse.

“However, I don’t know how the new parking regulations will help either.”

Mike Turner, owner of AD Turner & Sons, said: “I’ve seen a dramatic decrease.

“But it’s not rocket science, for Newport there’s not enough public car park space.

“Also, the bus service has been reduced and there are no taxi drop off points.

“Pedestrianisation does not work in the business of retail, people don’t want to travel far.

“I’ve been working here for 35 years; Newport was always a welcoming town, but not so much anymore and it’s why retail parks are thriving.

“I’m trying to be positive about the whole thing, but I recently lost many customers from the valleys for around four-months due to the bus station being closed.”

Lewis Sharp, owner of Kettle Café, said: “Newport in general has dropped, affecting all the shops in the centre.

“We’re lucky to be in the food industry, as it seems people always want to stop for a coffee and indulge themselves.”

Darran Ward, owner of Freestyle Skate Store, said: “We’ve seen an increase in customers since last year, and I think the arcade is fuller and more popular.

“We had a stinker of a start to the year, but June has been the first month where we’ve had a full shop.”

The latest figures also showed that footfall for the past three months to June decreased by 2.4 per cent, while the average footfall for the past 12 months was down 1.7 per cent.

However, June’s decline represented a month-on-month improvement on May’s figures, which saw footfall down 3.5 per cent on the same month in 2018.

Total sales fell 1.3 per cent in June – the worst June since records began in 1995, or 1.6 per cent on a like-for-like basis, according to the BRC and KPMG’s monthly retail sales update.

There are currently around 50 empty shops on Commercial Road and High Street.