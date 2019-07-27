Here's the latest Politics File by the Argus' Ian Craig:

SURPRISING literally no one, Boris Johnson is the new leader of the Conservative Party and prime minister.

But what does this mean for Wales?

It's hard to say.

One hustings event in Cardiff aside, Wales barely warranted a mention throughout the election campaign. With the decision down to Conservative Party members alone and the party hardly enjoying huge levels of support this side of Offa's Dyke, this perhaps isn't that surprising.

But from this week Mr Johnson is the prime minister of the whole United Kingdom - not just the Tory heartlands in the south of England - and he needs to recognise that by taking account of the needs of all four nations.

But, as it stands, the fact is we just don't know where he stands on a lot of the issues facing us here in Wales. He's said he would want the M4 relief road to go ahead - a decision he has no say on - and suggested ministers in Westminster should have a say on how funds going to Wales are used, but apart from that Mr Johnson has shown little awareness of the issues facing Welsh people.

Hopefully we'll have a better idea of where he stands soon - but this is assuming he'll answer questions on the issue, which is no guarantee if his record over the past few weeks is anything to go by.

One would hope being handed the top job would cause Mr Johnson to ditch the buffoon act and start behaving like a political leader, and there were signs of this during the campaign - he even got a haircut. But his alarmingly limp and uninspiring victory speech - he even said "dude" - suggests maybe we're in for more of the Have I Got News for You version of Boris Johnson and less the Churchill reborn he seems to think he is.

What does seem clear is his election will signal yet more political turmoil.

While you might not have rated Jeremy Hunt as a potential prime minister, he is at least a man who gives the impression of listening to other views.

Jeremy Hunt, pictured on the day he lost the Conservative Party leadership election to Boris Johnson. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Mr Johnson, on the other hand, is far more of the "this is what we're doing so get on board" brand of politician.

Depending on your own view, this is either a sign of great political integrity or unwillingness to listen - make your own judgement.

What is clear is he's a deeply divisive figure, even within his own party.

But is this really the disaster some of the opposition are painting it as? Or is it in fact the best thing that could have happened?

Plaid Cymru has already said his election represents "a gift to the Welsh independence movement". While this is probably over-egging it a little, they have a point.

Aside from a few Brexiteers, it seems unlikely anyone who isn't already on board the Tory train is going to be won over by a Boris Johnson leadership - and more than a few who might have considered putting an X next to the Conservative candidate come the next election might think twice before doing so with him at the helm.

There's already signs of opposition parties getting their act together with next week's Brecon and Radnorshire by-election, with Plaid and the Greens stepping back in support of the Liberal Democrat candidate.

And the bookies are predicting this will pay off, with the Lib Dems far and away the favourites, and if the reality of a Boris Johnson-led government is enough to replicate this elsewhere, there's a real chance of unseating the Tories.

Of course, it would help if Labour could stop fighting with its own reflection, but there's no sign of that happening any time soon.

And next week's by-election will prove significant for another reason. Remember the Tories don't technically have a majority in Parliament, so losing the seat would not only be an ignoble start for Mr Johnson's tenure in Number 10, but would also loosen their grip on power yet further.

Predictions vary on when the next General Election will be called, although one suspects Mr Johnson will want to hang on as long as he can before we go back to the polls. He's waited all his life for this, he's not about to risk having to move out of Downing Street just before moving in if he can help it.

So, if you're not a Conservative, Mr Johnson's election might not be the bad news story you think it is. And if you are - well, this was always going to happen, it was just a question of when.

Of course, Mr Johnson has the minor issue of Brexit - look at that, I almost went the whole column without mentioning it - to sort out first and it's in all our interests he gets it right.

Time to ditch the buffoon act and get serious.