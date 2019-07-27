A HEROIN dealer was caught by undercover police posing as addicts after they called a dedicated drugs telephone line.

Mohammed Ali, from Newport, was photographed with a secret camera by officers after handing them ‘ballers’ worth £70 on four separate occasions.

Prosecutor Gareth James said the 36-year-old sold them the drugs after arranging to meet them in Pill’s Alexandra Road and outside the city’s Emmanuel Evangelical Church at Rutland Place.

He told Cardiff Crown Court how Ali was snared as part of Gwent Police’s covert Operation Dynamic.

Mr James said the undercover officers entrapped the defendant after one of them telephoned what was known as the “Goshi drugs line”.

He spoke to another man and asked if he could buy some heroin and crack cocaine and it was arranged for them to meet Ali.

The defendant, of Glebe Street, admitted four counts of supplying a class A drug of heroin between March and April.

The drugs he supplied had a purity of between 28% and 34%.

He also pleaded guilty to possessing cocaine in Pembroke in March 2018 after being caught with 13 bags of the drug.

Judge Nicola Jones questioned the logic behind charging the defendant with simple possession when he had so much of it on him.

Mr James said Ali had 20 previous convictions for 58 offences and had served time in prison for possessing heroin with intent to supply.

Scott Bowen, mitigating, told the court his client was a drug addict who had been exploited and was a “runner” who was being paid in free deals for himself.

Judge Jones jailed the defendant for three years after telling him he had a similar conviction in 2014.

She said had he not admitted the offences and been found guilty after trial, she would have sent him to prison for four years.

Ali was told he must pay a £170 victim surcharge upon his release from custody.

There was no application for a Proceeds of Crime Act investigation.