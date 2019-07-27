AN INQUEST into the death of a 57-year-old man who died in a collision with a tractor has been opened and adjourned.

Senior coroner Caroline Saunders was told in Newport on Friday that Stephen Trevor Bell, of Mountbatten Close, Newport, died in Langstone Court Road, Langstone, Newport on Thursday, July 18.

At the time of his death, Mr Bell was employed as a highways worker for Newport City Council.

The coroner was told how in the late morning of July 18, the emergency services were called to a road traffic collision between a telehandler and a road worker.

Mr Bell was pronounced dead at the scene and identified by a co-worker.

The preliminary cause of death was identified as blunt force trauma to the trunk.

After the collision, a 55-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The coroner noted the matter was being investigated by other agencies, namely the police and the Health and Safety Executive. The inquest was adjourned until November.

Following Mr Bell's death, his family released a tribute calling him "a hard working, kind, caring man with a large personality".

"He was a loving husband, a wonderful father, and a doting Papa who will remain in our hearts forever," the family said.