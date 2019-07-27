A group for stroke survivors recently welcomed the Mayor of Newport to their meet up.

Casnewydd Stroke Support Group (CSSG), which is run by volunteers, meet up every Wednesday at St Julian's Methodist Church Hall from 10.30am to 12.30pm.

At their latest meet-up they were honoured to welcome the Mayor of Newport Cllr William Routley who came to find out more about them.

(Mayor of Newport visits CSSG. Picture: Chris Tinsley)

CSSG’s chairperson, Kathleen Chorley-Betts, said: “We sent him an invitation to visit and, within 24 hours, he kindly accepted.

“We were chuffed to beans, as we know he’s a very busy man with many events to attend.

“We all respected him, but it wasn’t ceremonial. It was really relaxed – he sat with everyone and had a laugh and joke; it was fantastic.”

The meeting offered CSSG’s clients the opportunity to meet Cllr William Routley, who’s been Newport’s Mayor for 11 weeks, and talk with him in an informal, friendly environment.

(Mayor of Newport visits CSSG. Picture: Chris Tinsley)

“Lots of people don’t realise we have a group in Newport for people who’ve had a stroke,” added Ms Chorley-Betts.

“It’s a self-sufficient group – as it’s led by unpaid volunteers – and aims to help in many ways.”

CSSG has social aspects, including quizzes, as well as helping people recover from the aftermath of having a stroke.

They help people re-develop their reading and writing skills; help people improve their conversational skills; have magnetic dart boards to help people with their hands; paint by numbers for concentration; and one-to-one sessions for those who aren’t ready to be part of a big group.

(Mayor of Newport visits CSSG. Picture: Chris Tinsley)

“You watch members improve from day one,” said Ms Chorley-Betts.

“Even though a stroke is life-changing we don’t really discuss strokes. It’s relaxed and informal – they’re just people who get along tremendously well.

“The Mayor was extremely friendly and has even invited us to the Mayor’s Parlour which is a lovely gesture!”

To find out more about Casnewydd Stroke Support Group visit

or get in touch with Kathleen at k.c.betts@btinternet.com or on 01633 271670.