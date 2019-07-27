A WELLBEING team in Cwmbran have become the first in Gwent to achieve Dementia Friendly status.

The Central Cwmbran Wellbeing Team, based at Canalside, are the latest to receive the award, having received training to ensure people with dementia feel understood and valued.

The team consists of occupational therapists, social workers and support workers who support people with dementia, their families and carers.

They will now be able to run their own Dementia Friends sessions within social care and community settings, improving the lives and understanding in the communities they work across.

The Gwent Regional Partnership Team have been supporting partners and working to raise dementia awareness in communities across the region, with more than 5,600 people attending Dementia Friends awareness sessions since 2016.

They have supported many organisations and have been working with more than 15 schools in Gwent to help them achieve the ‘Working to become Dementia Friendly’ award. This work continues with more schools and businesses wanting to raise awareness and help their communities.

Executive Member for Children, Families and Communities and Dementia Friends Champion, Cllr Mandy Owen said: “This will make a huge difference to communities and families in Torfaen.

"They are a passionate team and will be the first of their kind in Gwent to take this work forward with their innovative thinking.

"Working in partnership with like-minded professionals and agencies, the focus will be to roll out sessions to ensure that all the people they work with have an opportunity to become a Dementia Friend, particularly carers."

Organisations that are looking to achieve dementia friendly status are encouraged to contact the Gwent Regional Partnership team on 01495 761691 or by emailing Natasha.Harris@torfaen.gov.uk