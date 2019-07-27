FIVE Gwent cafes have won big in the Welsh Cafe awards.

Abergavenny’s The Coffee Pot came out on top in the ‘Best Coffee Shop’ category. Located just off the high street in Nevill Street, The Coffee Pot added another win to last year’s Best Café/Bistro in the 2018 Welsh Food Awards.

(The Coffee Pot in Abergavenny)

Joint owners Brian Harris and Laura Masson were delighted. They said: “We’re absolutely speechless, shocked, surprised and humbled that our customers would vote for us.

“We’re proud of our team and thankful to our customers.”

Mr Harris added a special thank you to business partner Ms Masson’s parents. He said: “If it wasn’t for Sue and Dean Masson we wouldn’t be here. They helped to set The Coffee Pot up and believed in us when no-one else did."

Bedwellty House and Park’s Orchid Tea Rooms were awarded ‘Best Food’.

(Orchard Tea Rooms in Bedwellty House)

Commercial Director Phill Sykes said: "We are thrilled to have won the award for Best Cafe Food and to be a runner up for the Best Visitors Cafe award at this week's Welsh Cafe Awards.

“We have been overwhelmed by the response from our customers and the local community and would like to take the opportunity to thank them all for their amazing support.

“We take great pride in the quality of our food and afternoon teas, always striving to offer the best quality that we can, so to achieve recognition at such a prestigious event filled with top quality businesses from all over Wales, is a dream come true."

Pontypool’s Front Row Food received the ‘Best New Café’ award. The café, with a rugby theme has received the award just after the first anniversary of the opening.

Owner Johnathan Gibbs said that he was absolutely delighted and shocked at the win. “I’m thankful, delighted and emotional,” he added.

The rugby themed café has been his dream since he was a child and has now achieved recognition for his efforts. The café is full of rugby themed memorabilia.

(Pontypool's Front Row Food cafe)

Greenmeadow Community Farm’s Café Cwtch won ‘Best Themed Café’ and were delighted.

(Greenmeadow Farm's Cafe Cwtch)

The farm's Kate Holly said: “The whole team are delighted to be nominated and to win the award. We are delighted that our customers voted for us, especially in this time of uncertainty.”

Newbridge’s The Bank Café and Post Office were awarded ‘Most Welcoming Café South East Wales.’

(The Bank Cafe and Post Office in Newbridge)

The Cafe and Post Office is a popular venue in Newbridge, which shows with the award win.