IN ONE hour, we supplied emergency food to 20 of the most vulnerable people in the city.

But the sad reality is since the inception of Newport Foodbank the number of those being fed runs into the thousands.

This week I decided to volunteer at the site to see at first-hand the mechanics of how it operates.

(Weighing donations.)

My decision to volunteer coincides with our Foodbank Appeal, where we are urging people to donate food to Newport Foodbank.

The site had for many years operated its warehouse and distribution centre from a room inside the Christchurch Centre, in Malpas.

But a disturbing rise in the number of users meant it needed bigger premises and now it has relocated to take over the ground floor of a Citizens Advice-owned building, on Corn Street.

Upon being ushered into the building on Tuesday, my first sight is of volunteers sorting out donated produce.

I am told the donations weigh a total of three-quarters of a tonne.

“It may sound a lot but as fast as it comes in it goes out,” explained John Gillespie, who is a volunteer.

Mr Gillespie then spoke of how the site operates.

“We have to check whether the food is in date and what the item is,” he said.

“It takes time to do this.

“Once that is done, users start to come into the building. They need to bring with them a red form. Once we have that, volunteers will start to put together orders.”

(Forms indicating how much food is to be allocated.)

The foodbank runs on a voucher system, meaning users can obtain vouchers – from frontline professionals – and have it exchanged for a free meal.

Each voucher provides enough food for three to five days.

Mr Gillespie added: “It really is like a conveyor belt here.”

And that description is pretty much spot on.

In no time at all, countless food vouchers were brought into us by a volunteer, Lynda Johnston.

She explained to me: “I am in the other room collecting vouchers and providing other support.

“You need to read the voucher carefully to see how many people are requesting food.

“The number of people on the voucher will determine the amount of food given.”

The first voucher was for a family of four.

We speedily got to work to complete the order.

(Journalist Tomos Povey and Tim Hatherall at work.)

Granted, I did represent a headless chicken for the first few attempts, where trying to find certain food items in a large warehouse was rather perplexing.

I soon got the hang of it, though.

What struck me was the level of dedication the volunteers possessed. They were all motivated with a simple aim: to enhance lives.

“We are all here because we want to make a difference,” said Tim Hatherall, who was helping to pack the bags with food.

“It can be full-on at times. But that does not matter.

“I got involved after I retired.

“I felt that I wanted to get involved with the foodbank to help those who needed it. It is a wonderful feeling to see those you are helping. There are lots of people relying on us.”

Following an exhausting hour, it was time for me to bid farewell.

I will return to volunteer for sure.

But penning a feature on foodbanks does raise serious questions.

In 21st century Britain, why is there a need for foodbanks?

Many explanations can be given when you ask this.

But it is deplorable that foodbanks even exist.

Shocking figures are now suggesting that demand for them are steadily increasing.

Shamefully it seems that they are not going to fade away anytime soon.

So, in the meantime, why not throw your support behind our foodbank appeal?

Items urgently needed by Newport Foodbank include: Jam, custard, mash, rice pudding, pasta sauce, tomatoes, fruit, biscuits and juice.

If you would like to donate any of the above, you can visit Newport Foodbank along Corn Street on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Items can also be taken to McCann’s Rock N Ale Bar and Baneswell Social Club everyday. Barnabas Arts House will be open every Tuesday to Friday and X-Clusive Jewellery will be open Monday to Saturday from 10am to 4pm to receive donations.