DOUBLE-YELLOW lines will be painted in a village containing one of Monmouthshire's most famous pubs in September, following residents' safety concerns.

Llanvihangel Crucorney is a popular tourist destination, nestled between the Skirrid and Sugar Loaf mountains.

But locals and the community council have long raised concerns about parking on the village's main road – cars parked close to the junction with the Cwmyoy and Llanthony road make it difficult for lorries and larger vehicles to turn.

Monmouthshire County Council had planned to introduce double-yellow lines near the junction, opposite the Skirrid Inn – purportedly Wales' oldest pub – in April, but the work had to be postponed and is now scheduled for September.

“We understand the frustration this is causing for the local community and motorists," a spokesman for the local authority said, adding: "The delay has been due to the introduction of Civil Parking Enforcement policy which has led to an increase in demand for yellow lines across the county."

Monmouthshire took over on-road parking enforcement from Gwent Police on April 8.

The local authority spokeswoman said parking enforcement officers would patrol the area and issue tickets to anyone parked on the lines.

Monmouth MP David Davies visited Llanvihangel Crucorney recently to meet county councillor Dave Jones, as well as members of the Crucorney Community Council, and discuss their frustrations.

“As a former HGV driver myself, I can see that it would be very difficult to try and get a lorry around that corner if there are cars parked opposite,” Mr Davies said. “There is also a safety concern for pedestrians who have to walk in the middle of the road.

“I fully support the call for action by Crucorney Community Council and residents. They are understandably disappointed at the ongoing delay in carrying out this work, despite various promises, and I will urgently contact Monmouthshire Highways.”