THE second day of the Westfield Health British Transplant Games included junior events like obstacle course running, speed-stacking, and table tennis.

Here is a selection of the best photographs from Friday's competitions.

The Westfield Health British Transplant Games are being held in Newport until Sunday.

The celebrations began on Thursday with an opening ceremony, held at Rodney Parade.

The games are open to any individual who has undergone transplant surgery.

All pictures by www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

Obstacle Course

MORE NEWS:

Speed-stacking

MORE NEWS:

Table tennis

MORE NEWS: