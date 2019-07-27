AN UP-AND-COMING band release their debut single next week.

Rock band, The Autumn Killers, who formed just over two months ago, will unveil their first single When Angels Lie on Friday August 2.

Founder, lead singer and bassist Rob is from Caerphilly; guitarist Duncan hails from Newport; and guitarist Mike and drummer Jordan are both Cardiffians.

They describe themselves as “listenable rock” and, although they are releasing the single independently, When Angels Lie has already been met with positive reception.

The single has already featured on Johnny Doom’s 10pm show on Kerrang! radio, been played on TotalRock radio, plus it was recently number one in the top 15 for Australian radio station Sweet Sunday Sound (Valley FM 89.5).

Speaking of the process of making the single, which was completed at the end of June, Rob said: “Making our debut single has been really good.

“It’s taken a while, but it seems to flow really well.

“We’ve all has previous experience with other bands and projects, but I formed The Autumn Killers because I love music and writing – I couldn’t do without it.

“It’s been great hearing the single on the radio ahead of the release – we’re waiting on some German airplay and we’ve had positive reception from America, particularly Vegas.”

Duncan joked: “It would be cool to tour Vegas – we could support Celine Dion, beef up her songs!”

The single features the band's new drummer, Jordan, who members describe as a “breath of fresh air.”

Jordan said: “Joining The Autumn Killers has been amazing.

“It’s different to what I’ve played in the past. I’ve usually done more indie punk rock stuff, but rock is definitely more my style.”

Rob, who wrote the band's debut single, said: “When Angels Lie is about when you go back to a person or place, thinking things will be different, only to discover that they’re not.

“The single will mean different things to different people, but I think fans will really like it just from the radio response.”

To celebrate the official launch of When Angels Lie, The Autumn Killers will be rocking out at a festival the following day (Saturday August 3).

They will perform at The Drunken Monkey Rock festival, in Upton-upon-Severn, at 2pm.

“I’ll be dying my hair purple to celebrate,” laughed Mike.

“Rob can’t – because he hasn’t got any – but maybe he could put some stripes in his beard!”

So what’s next for The Autumn Killers?

They plan to go back to the studio, where they will work on more tracks and more singles, with the rockstars hoping to launch an EP next year.

“You’ve got to keep people interested," added Rob.

If you go quiet, you’ll disappear!”

You can follow The Autumn Killers on Facebook or Instagram @theautumkillers