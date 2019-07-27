A CWMBRAN care home has been chosen as one of the top 20 care homes in Wales, as voted for by residents and their families.

Ty Gwyn care home received the award from carehome.co.uk, based on reviews of the 1,059 care homes in Wales on the site between July 2015 and February 2019.

The homes were rated on overall standard, facilities, care and support, cleanliness, treating the residents with dignity, food and drink provided, staff, activities, management, safety and security, rooms and value for money.

READ MORE:

Tracey Webb, manager of Ty Gwyn care home said: “Winning the award was so unexpected but a great tribute to all the hard work, myself and my staff put into Ty Gwyn to make it home from home for the residents that live with us.

“It’s wonderful to receive such positive feedback and it makes all the hard work worthwhile to be recognised in this way.

“We are a very happy home and this is due to the dedication of our staff and the fact that the home is very much part of the local community.

“We are proud to work in partnership with the community, along with outside organisations, who help us enhance the services we offer, enabling our residents to have fulfilment in their everyday lives.”

READ MORE:

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of carehome.co.uk, said: “It is only the residents and their families and friends who can give a real insight into what a care home is like, which is why we use their reviews to find the best care homes in the UK.

“Choosing a care home can be a time consuming and exhausting process so we hope our awards help make the search easier.

“Ty Gwyn has proved they provide a high standard of care and we would like to congratulate them on being a Top 20 care home in Wales! It is a huge achievement to be recognised for being a top rated care home by the people receiving the care.

“The reviews on carehome.co.uk reveal that many care homes are filled with warmth and laughter, where staff do their utmost to ensure residents continue to live life to the full and are treated with dignity and respect.”