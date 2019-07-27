Eight-year-old Lurcher, Fly, is this week's dog of the week.

(Eight-year-old lurcher, Fly)

The beautiful boy, with a stunning tiger-striped coat is now looking for a home.

READ MORE:

He loves to go on his 'zoomies' but then spend the rest of his time relaxing, particularly dipping his paws in the Newport City Dogs Home paddling pool, perfect to cool down in the heatwave.

Fly is a low-maintenance, laid back dog who would be suitable for almost any home. He has lived comfortably with other dogs and would be able to be homed with young children and a mature household with a dog-shaped space to fill.

If you’d like to meet Fly please give the staff at Newport City Dogs Home a call on 01633 290902, or pop in to the home to meet him! No appointment needed.