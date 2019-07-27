Members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club have been getting out and about this week to bring you some fantastic images.

Here is a selection of some of their brilliant work taken throughout Gwent.

Here is a selection of some of their brilliant work taken throughout Gwent.

(Aimee Landy-Reddy took this cracking shot at Maesglas Pond)

(Gareth Llewellyn snapped this photo of the sunset overlooking Gwent)

(Robert Hunt climbed to great heights for this photo, taken atop The Skirrid in Abergavenny)

(A great picture by Gina Bacchioni showcasing steampunk in Blaenavon)

(Paul McRae captured this lovely photo of the sunset)

(Larry Wilkie had a sharp eye when he snapped this in Undy)