Members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club have been getting out and about this week to bring you some fantastic images.

Here is a selection of some of their brilliant work taken throughout Gwent.

To join the Camera Club - which currently has more than 3,100 members - and submit your own work, visit

facebook.com/groups/argusphotosgroup/

South Wales Argus:

(Aimee Landy-Reddy took this cracking shot at Maesglas Pond)

South Wales Argus:

(Gareth Llewellyn snapped this photo of the sunset overlooking Gwent)

South Wales Argus:

(Robert Hunt climbed to great heights for this photo, taken atop The Skirrid in Abergavenny)

South Wales Argus:

(A great picture by Gina Bacchioni showcasing steampunk in Blaenavon)

South Wales Argus:

(Paul McRae captured this lovely photo of the sunset)

South Wales Argus:

(Larry Wilkie had a sharp eye when he snapped this in Undy)