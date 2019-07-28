A DOMESTIC abuse victim has been praised for her bravery by police after coming forward to report her “cowardly” boyfriend who terrorised her.

Gareth Morton-Jenkins was jailed for more than four years for headbutting his then partner, hounding her at work and taking her cash on pay days.

The 35-year-old, from Cwmbran, subjected his victim to physical and mental abuse, controlled her bank accounts and accused her of having affairs with male work colleagues.

Prosecutor Suzanne Payne told Cardiff Crown Court how Morton-Jenkins would disrupt her evenings out with friends and bombard her with phone calls.

The abuse came to light last August when the woman reported being headbutted at home by Morton-Jenkins, from Oaksford, Coed Eva.

Speaking outside the court, the officer leading the case, Police Constable Matthew Ralph, commended her for having the courage to come forward.

He said: “This was a particularly complex case to deal with due to the sensitive nature of the crimes committed. I’d like to thank the victim for her co-operation with this investigation, during what must have been a very difficult time.

“She has shown so much bravery in coming forward to report the abuse she suffered and we hope that the sentence that the offender has been given can offer her some comfort.

“I would also like to thank the family and friends who came forward offering their time and support in the case.

“Initially the victim was reluctant to come forward and feared providing a statement.”

PC Ralph added that Morton-Jenkins controlled his victim completely and dominated her on an everyday basis: “This type of physical and mental abuse had become her normal day-to-day life. The victim had this feeling of guilt and had been manipulated into believing that she was to blame for the actions of her aggressor.

“This behaviour is not acceptable and nobody should be living a life of fear. The case has now come to a close but the actions of her aggressor will stay with her for a long time.”

He urged anyone suffering from this kind of abuse to also come forward: “We also hope this case highlights to other victims who are suffering from coercive and controlling behaviour that this sort of behaviour should not be tolerated and we will take action against these types of offenders.

“If anyone is struggling and would like to speak to someone in confidence, please contact us.”

Morton-Jenkins admitted assault by beating and using controlling and coercive behaviour in an intimate or family relationship.

In a statement read in court, the woman told of how she was subjected to "numerous assaults and had every aspect of my life controlled".

She described having no freedom, and of being "sucked into feeling I had done something wrong". She has flashbacks and said it "still feels as though he is inside my head".

The woman added: "I never want to see him again. Gareth feels like a monster to me."

Morton-Jenkins’ barrister David Pinnell, in mitigation, told the judge: “He accepts this is a totally unacceptable way to treat anyone, not least someone you are in a relationship with – he accepts this amounts to terrible treatment at his hands."

The defendant was on licence for previous offences, including the extension period of a lengthy sentence for robbery committed in 2012, when he punched a woman in the face.

Judge David Wynn Morgan jailed Morton-Jenkins for 18 months for the assault and two-and-a-half years for the controlling and coercive behaviour – a total of four years and three months – and told him his behaviour towards his former partner "has had a most dreadful ongoing effect upon her" and amounted to "gratuitous degradation".

He described the defendant’s controlling and coercive behaviour as "a persistent action over a prolonged period, involving multiple methods".

The judge added: “You created a fear of violence on many occasions. You caused her to suffer serious alarm or distress which has had a substantial adverse effect upon her.

"You have behaved despicably. Your conduct through the last 10 years has been gratuitously appalling, particularly towards women.

"Men who hit women are cowards, and you are a coward, and you will now serve approaching four-and-a-half years in prison as a result of your cowardice."

A restraining order has also been imposed on Morton-Jenkins, barring him from contacting his former partner indefinitely.

A Gwent Police spokesperson, speaking outside the court, added: "The judge described the defendant's behaviour as despicable and cowardly, stating that it is one of the worst cases of controlling and coercive behaviour to come before the courts, in length and behaviour."

In 2018, it was estimated that 1.9 million people aged 16 to 59 experienced domestic abuse in the UK.