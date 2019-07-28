A RECYCLING firm in Newport is highlighting the importance of reusing plastic after a malfunctioning piece of machinery saw its daily collection piling up.

Wastesavers’ bailing machine usually works to compact plastic waste brought into the centre into uniformly sized blocks.

However, earlier this week the machine stopped working meaning that the waste began to pile up to the levels seen in the photographs.

Approximately 10 to 12 tonnes of plastic waste had been collected in just 24 hours, although Wastesavers’ Marketing and Development Officer Phil Hurst stated that this was not out of the ordinary for the city.

“The bailer was down for one day during the changeover, we now have a new one in place,” he said.

“This is why we got the pile – normally it would be bailed as it comes in.”

However, he did go on to say that levels of plastic waste collected in the city have been steadily rising over the years.

“This is just an average day,” he said.

“Plastic recycling has increased year on year. We are picking up approximately 30-40 per cent more plastic than we were five years ago.

“It is too early to give figures with the recent changes, but we have seen an increase in the total amount of recycling we are collecting compared to this time last year.”

However, this increase in the amount of plastic being collected by recycling firms such as Wastesavers could also be attributed to greater awareness of environmentalism.

Newport City Councillor Roger Jeavons, the cabinet member for city services said: “We are very pleased that our recycling initiatives, along with that of our partners Wastesavers, are reaping rewards as we collect more and more items for recycling.

“We would like to thank all our residents who contribute to this by taking the recycling message seriously.”

Mr Hurst was also eager to point out that the plastic collected from Newport kerbsides would not be simply sent to landfill.

Instead the plastic is sent to Leicester where it is cleaned, sorted and then made into either pellets or flakes. These are then sold on to manufacturers in the UK and abroad.

He added: “If we stop purchasing plastic packaging then perhaps the manufacturers will stop producing it.

“An example is to purchase a bar of soap as opposed to a soap dispenser.

“When did we all become reliant on bottled water when the water coming out of our taps tastes great.

“They’re small steps but they all add up.”