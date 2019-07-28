A HUSBAND accused of kidnapping his wife’s ex-lover and shattering his cheekbone after finding out about their affair told a jury he was taunted by him.

Craig Dewar denies abducting and inflicting grievous bodily harm on John Hawkins when he discovered the office romance between him and Zoe Dewar while they worked for Blaenau Gwent Social Services.

The pair had a brief fling after meeting as community support workers for the council.

Zoe Dewar has pleaded not guilty to perverting the course of justice over allegations she threatened her former boyfriend after telling him to drop the case against her husband.

Craig Dewar told a jury how there had been a “confrontation” between him and Mr Hawkins last May but rejected prosecution claims he kidnapped Mr Hawkins or used any violence against him. He claimed the complainant made “obscene hand gestures” towards him and had taunted him about his wife and said: “It’s a real man she wants, not you.”

Craig Dewar said he had wanted to “have a chat” with Mr Hawkins to “sort things out”.

The defendant told the jury how the complainant had told him, “I’ve got you now big boy” before he struck him.

Prosecutor Andrew Kendall accused Craig Dewar of telling the court “a pack of lies” which he denied doing.

Zoe Dewar, in her defence, denied that she had threatened Mr Hawkins, the day after the alleged kidnapping and assault by her husband, after visiting his house in Cwmbran.

She is alleged to have told him: “You’ve got to drop the charges or it will be 100 times worse for you…I will ruin your career.”

Zoe Dewar admits going to Mr Hawkins’ home but explained the reason as: “I wanted to go there to check on his well-being and to see if he was OK.

“I said, ‘I am really sorry about all this. We have both done wrong and it’s time we moved on.’

“We both could have been sacked on the spot (from their jobs).”

Mr Kendall claimed Mr Hawkins was abducted in his Ford van and taken on a terrifying journey.

It is said he was ordered to follow a car or he’d have his “throat cut open” and that “a pair of pliers were pushed hard into his neck”.

The married couple, of Richmond Road, Six Bells, Abertillery, are on trial at Cardiff Crown Court.