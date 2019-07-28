AN INQUEST into the death of a 42-year-old man who died following a collision on the A467 in the Nantyglo area has been opened and adjourned.

At an inquest opening in Newport on Friday, the senior coroner for Gwent was told that

.

.

Coroner Caroline Saunders was told that police officers had been travelling along the road when they came across a collision involving a single vehicle and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian – Mr Rodgers – was treated at the scene and then taken to Nevill Hall Hospital in Abergavenny, where he was identified by his father.

He was diagnosed with head and brain trauma, and the extent of his injuries meant the decision was taken to withdraw life support.

The coroner heard that police enquiries into the collision were ongoing.

A post mortem has not yet been performed, but the coroner was told a doctor had identified possible causes of death as diffuse axonal injury, hypoxic brain injury, and diabetes mellitus.

who "touched so many lives in his short 42 years".